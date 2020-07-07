Police investigate suspicious envelopes found in Fort Lauderdale mailboxes

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating suspicious envelopes that were left in several mailboxes in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 2600 block of Southwest 15th Street on Tuesday morning after envelopes filled with white powder were found in at least four mailboxes.

One neighborhood resident reported irritation after opening one of the envelopes.

“When she went to open her mailbox, a white powdery substance came in an envelope that had no markings on it,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan. “She said she felt some sort of irritant to the powder that came out.”

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department’s hazmat team responded to the scene where crews tested the power on one of the packages and determined it was baking soda.

Shortly after, FLFR said the substance in the packages was deemed non-hazardous.