Police investigate string of armed robberies in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are currently investigating several armed robberies all believed to be committed by the same crooks in Miami.

City of Miami Police have responded to several scenes on Tuesday morning, where at least seven people said they fell victim to two armed men.

One of the victims is the owner of a bakery located in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and Fifth Street.

Officials said the crooks approached the bakery owner at around 5:30 a.m. and asked in Spanish, “What time is it?” When the victim turn around, the men pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet.

The victim was also armed and shot at the two crooks as they made their way into a getaway car and fled the scene.

“The business owner was shook up by this incident. It’s not every day you come into work and you end up shooting at someone or towards someone,” said City of Miami Police Public Information Officer Michael Vega. “He was approached by two mulatto males who asked him what time it was. They said this in Spanish, ‘Que hora es,’ at which time the victim turned around and noticed one of them was pointing a firearm at him.”

Police were also seen investigating a different scene nearby in the area of Northwest 36th Street and 30th Avenue.

According to police, the victims were all approached in the same manner by the men.

“Always two of them get down, say, ‘What time is it?’ When the person turns around they produce a firearm and demand money and jewelry,” said Vega.

Police are urging business owners to be extra vigilant when opening and closing their stores until these men are caught.

One neighboring business owner said she already had a run in with a crook recently.

“The man came in and take this and put his hand here. I come in from the back and say ‘What happened?’,” said the business owner.

If you have any information on this string of armed robberies, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

