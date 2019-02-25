Police investigate social media threat to William Turner Technical High School in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a social media threat about a school shooting at William Turner Tech High School in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Just after 9 a.m. on Monday, several Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the school’s campus, located near Northwest 103rd Street and 19th Avenue.

A representative at Miami-Dade County Public School released a statement on the incident that said, “Miami-Dade Schools Police is investigating a social media threat. No reason to believe it is credible at this point, but in an abundance of caution, there is extra police presence at the school today. We don’t expect a disruption to the school day.”

It is unknown if there will be any arrests made following the threat.

