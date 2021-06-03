NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after yet another shooting occured in North Miami.

Police responded to the scene near Northwest 128th Street and Seventh Avenue, overnight Thursday.

7News cameras captured police tape blocking off the scene as well as shell casings on the ground.

“That’s like concentrated shots,” said one area resident. “That’s like somebody was actually aiming at something, shoot.”

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade County Commissioners met to discuss how they will tackle the recent increase in violence.

This most recent shooting took place on the first day of a new initiative called Operation Summer Heat, which is aimed at getting ahead of the uptick in crime.

A man was shot in the stomach and a woman was shot in her back and shoulder.

“I think this is a, once again, indication of the firearms in our community and the lack of respect people have,” said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo.

He said the department is working with local businesses to get access to their surveillance videos around the city.

“The city can’t afford to put a camera everywhere, even though I know that they would love to,” Acevedo said, “but we can leverage that partnership with the private sector.”

Miami-Dade Police responded to a shooting at a home along the 1400 block of Northwest 71st Street.

Officials said shots were fired at the home while a woman was inside, but fortunately, she was not hit.

“It was told it’s going to be a bloody summer, it’s not going to be a bloody summer,” said Miami-Dade Police Dir. Alfredo Ramirez. “All the police departments have committed resources out of our homicide taskforce to have high visibility, strategic enforcement, community presence, seven days a week, all day long. All of us sharing information through the homicide taskforce, we have to be strategic.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava proposed a $90 million plan to get kids and guns off the streets.

The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board also met on Wednesday, demanding more than the mayor’s $90 million plan.

“She cares and I understand and appreciate her empathy. But I don’t want empathy, I want action. I don’t need to know you care. I need to know who’s getting fired,” said chairman Stephen Hunter Johnson.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.