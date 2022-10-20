LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were shot and killed in a shootout, officials said.

There was a barrage of bullets in the Blueberry Hill Condos, off Northwest 56th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 9 p.m., Wednesday.

“I didn’t think until I heard more shots, and then I said to myself, ‘That sounded like a shootout,'” said a witness.

A nearby doorbell camera picked up almost 40 seconds of continuous gunfire.

According to police, when the shootout ended, the two men were surrounded by dozens of spent rounds and guns nearby.

Witnesses also told investigators a third man took off.

A man then showed up with gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital. It remains unclear if he’s connected, but back at Blueberry Hill, two cars that were involved were towed away as neighbors were left with the memory of a terrifying night.

Lauderhill Police are investigating the shooting.

