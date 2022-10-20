LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were shot and killed in a shootout, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Blueberry Hill Condos off Northwest 56th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard just after 9 p.m., Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found two men dead on the scene with shell casings and guns in their vicinity.

Witnesses said another person involved in the shooting left the area.

Investigators also received a call about a man that arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

It is unclear if that person is connected to the crime in any way.

Tow trucks were seen taking away vehicles involved in the incident, Thursday morning.

Lauderhill police are investigating the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.