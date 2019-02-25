Police investigate shooting threat scribbled on bathroom wall at Somerset Academy

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating yet another school scare — this time in Miramar.

A scribbling on a girl’s bathroom wall was discovered at Somerset Academy.

We are investigating thoroughly the threat of violence made at Somerset Academy West in Miramar. Additional officers will be in & around the school as a precaution. PLEASE speak with your kids about the repercussions of making threats. #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/9m7eNfS2kR — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) February 25, 2019

The message said there would be a shooting on Tuesday.

The school’s principal sent out an email confirming the threat and stated that their City of Miramar resource officer was notified.

Officials from the school continue to investigate the threat.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.