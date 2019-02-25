Police investigate shooting threat scribbled on bathroom wall at Somerset Academy

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating yet another school scare — this time in Miramar.
A scribbling on a girl’s bathroom wall was discovered at Somerset Academy.
The message said there would be a shooting on Tuesday.
The school’s principal sent out an email confirming the threat and stated that their City of Miramar resource officer was notified.
Officials from the school continue to investigate the threat.
