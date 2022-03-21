MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a man who had been injured in the shooting.

They responded to the incident around 2 p.m., in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and 15th Street, Monday.

Police arrived and found the man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was immediately taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma by Miami Fire Rescue for treatment. He later died from his injuries.

Back at the scene, a gun, that appears to be a handgun, could be seen on the ground.

The mother of the victim said her son was just 30 years old.

Other family members told 7News that they had no idea why this would happen to their loved one. They want to find the person responsible.

“We got to help each other,” said Janice Patterson, the victim’s Godmother. “It don’t make no sense. It’s killing all these young people, man. It don’t make no sense. Y’all gotta stop this shooting, man.”

It’s unclear how the gun was connected to the shooting.

It also remains unclear if police have made any arrests or if they have anyone in custody.

Northwest Second Avenue to Third Avenue on Northwest 15th Street is blocked off to traffic and pedestrians while police continue to investigate.

