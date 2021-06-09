MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Miami Beach.

The shooting took place along the 6300 block of Miami Beach, early Wednesday morning.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police said they are pursuing several leads and will give an update Wednesday afternoon.

