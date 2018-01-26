Police investigate shooting on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Miami Beach.

As a result, authorities had Espanola Way blocked off for several hours. However, it has since reopened.

7News spoke with a few witnesses, who said they heard when the shots rang out. “I’m doing my karaoke and all of a sudden I see a ton of cop car lights, and they were like ‘Someone got shot,'” said one witness, “and you know there was like all these people, a bridal shower, all this crazy excitement. Bottom line, the cops were on it like wildfire.”

“So we were just there kind of doing business, having fun, hanging with our friends, then you know, South Beach is South Beach,” said another witness.

Police have not yet said if they have any suspects or if anyone was injured in the shooting.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

