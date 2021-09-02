POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy police activity is currently in Pompano Beach.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene just east of Interstate 95 and north of Atlantic Boulevard in the 1200 block of Third Avenue, Thursday.

A fight allegedly broke out between two school children.

A man nearby in a silver van tried to break up the fight when a shot was fired from the rear end of the vehicle.

The driver fled the scene but was found nearby. The driver is said to be cooperating with deputies.

Deputies did not find a victim with a gunshot wound, but two schools, Blanche Ely High School and Sanders Park Elementary, were placed on lockdown, but they have since reopened.

