Police investigate shooting that led to crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that led to a car crash in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 75th Street at approximately 11:38 a.m., Wednesday.

Authorities said responding officers located a man who appeared to have been shot and was driving a vehicle, ultimately leading to the vehicle crashing.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the active crime scene where a black sedan could be seen at a stop on a sidewalk in front of a pole.

Nearby at North Miami Court, a silver sedan could be stopped in the middle of the road. Bullet holes could be seen on the windshield and on top of the vehicle.

The victim has since been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.