Police investigate shooting in Pinecrest neighborhood

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting in a Pinecrest neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a call of shots fired at a home near Southwest 72nd Avenue and 92nd Street.

7News was on the scene as police set up a perimeter and combed the area for clues.

According to officials, one person was shot. However, the victim’s condition and identity have not yet been released.

Police have not said if they are looking for a suspect.

