PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence is currently set up in Miramar following a shooting.

The shooting took place in the area of Pembroke Road and University Drive, early Monday morning.

7News cameras captured a vehicle with several bullet holes.

Crime scene technicians could be seen placing several evidence markers on the ground.

“Right now, we don’t know exactly what was the motive or how the shooting occurred, we just do know that we have multiple vehicles involved in this shooting with multiple people as well,” said Miramar Police Sgt. Oscar Mendoza.

Several roadways surrounding the scene were closed to traffic but are set to reopen.

