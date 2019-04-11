Police investigate shooting in Miami Gardens on Countyline Road

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two separate police agencies are investigating a shooting in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens and Miramar Police officers responded to the scene near Countyline Road and 215th Street just before 3:30 p.m., Thursday.

7 SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a Nissan blocked off by crime tape could be seen parked on the grass on the side of the road.

It remains unclear how many victims were involved, but fire rescue crews responded to the scene and transported one victim to a nearby hospital.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to heavy traffic delays.

