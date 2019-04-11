Police investigate shooting in Miami Gardens on County Line Road

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two separate police agencies are investigating a shooting in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens and Miramar Police officers responded to the scene near County Line Road and 215th Street just before 3:30 p.m., Thursday.

7 SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a Nissan blocked off by crime tape could be seen parked on the grass on the side of the road.

The vehicle appeared to be left in a ditch at the scene with the car doors open.

It remains unclear how many victims were involved, but fire rescue crews responded to the scene and transported one victim to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to heavy traffic delays.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

