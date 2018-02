MIAMI (WSVN) - Police responded to the scene of a shooting in Miami, Monday night.

According to Miami Police, a man was shot near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 46th Street.

Police temporarily roped off the area near a store as they investigated.

The subject is in stable condition, police said.

