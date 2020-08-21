Police investigate shooting at Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after several shots rang out at a Lauderhill apartment complex.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a call referencing a woman shot at an apartment complex located along Northwest 22nd Court and 59th Avenue just after 11 a.m., Friday.

The victim told responding officers she heard shots outside, opened her door to investigate and was struck.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Authorities said approximately 15 minutes later, a man driving through the same apartment community called 911 after the driver of an older model gray Infiniti SUV fired shots at his vehicle.

He was able to escape without injury.

Police continue to search for the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

