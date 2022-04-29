HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a serious car wreck in Hallandale Beach.

The crash happened along Hallandale Boulevard near U.S. 1, early Friday morning.

A black SUV reportedly slammed into the side of Flannigan’s restaurant after colliding with another SUV in the southbound lanes of .

The black SUV could be seen in the bed of a tow truck with significant damage.

Witnesses said they saw several people ejected from the vehicle. They also said a nearby palm tree caught fire after the impact.

“I heard, just, boom,” said witness Maurice Taylor. “I couldn’t hear anything else, but I saw fire going up. The fire truck came, put out the fire.”

Officers blocked off several blocks in the area as they investigated. The roadways have since been reopened.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

