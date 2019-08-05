Police investigate robbery at SW Miami-Dade dollar store

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a robbery occurred at a Family Dollar in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the store, located in the area of South Dixie Highway and West Old Cutler Road at around 8 a.m., Monday.

According to officials, an unknown amount of cash was taken from a safe inside of the store.

There were no injuries reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.