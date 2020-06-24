Police investigate reports of shots fired in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired possibly involving a pickup truck in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of West Flagler Street and Fontainebleau Boulevard just after 9:30 p.m., Wednesday.

According to fire rescue, the call came in as a person shot, but the rescue was cancelled, and there were no transports to the hospital.

When police arrived, responding officers discovered that no one had been shot, police said. However, officers found one vehicle with a bullet hole.

7News cameras captured a black pickup truck with its driver-side and passenger-side doors open on the sidewalk.

Investigators are speaking to three people regarding the incident.

Police have blocked off several roadways in the area as they begin their investigation.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

