Police investigate reports of shots fired in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired in Miami Beach after, they said, bullets apparently went through an apartment window.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene in the area of the 7000 block of Rue Granville, Wednesday night.

7News cameras captured investigators inside of the apartment speaking with residents, who were in the apartment at the time the bullets went through the window.

Footage also showed shattered glass on a sliding door that leads onto the apartment’s balcony.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

