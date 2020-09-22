Police investigate reports of shooting in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Hallandale Beach.

Hallandale Beach Police responded to the scene along Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest Eighth Avenue just after midnight, Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where an SUV could be seen up against a T-Mobile store.

It remains unclear if the vehicle crashed into the store.

Bullet holes could also be seen on the side of the vehicle.

The passenger side window was left completely shattered.

Police have blocked off all westbound traffic approaching the scene.

Commuters are advised to use Pembroke Road as a westbound alternate.

