Police investigate reports of ‘man with gun’ at Pembroke Lakes Mall

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after witnesses said they spotted a man with a gun at Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police units were dispatched to the mall located along Pines Boulevard and Flamingo Road, just before 7 p.m., Friday.

Officials said a witness described a “man with a gun” at the mall.

However, they believe it was an off-duty officer responding against pedestrian traffic.

Authorities initially put out a tweet saying that they were “investigating a shooting” at the mall, but have since backtracked on the report.

Police advised the community to avoid the area as they worked to secure the mall.

Officers were conducting a sweep of the mall to ensure safety.

The incident remains under investigation.

