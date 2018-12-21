Police investigate reports of ‘man with gun’ at Pembroke Lakes Mall

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after witnesses said they spotted a man with a gun at Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines.
Pembroke Pines Police units were dispatched to the mall located along Pines Boulevard and Flamingo Road, just before 7 p.m., Friday.
Officials said a witness described a “man with a gun” at the mall.
However, they believe it was an off-duty officer responding against pedestrian traffic.
Authorities initially put out a tweet saying that they were “investigating a shooting” at the mall, but have since backtracked on the report.
Police advised the community to avoid the area as they worked to secure the mall.
Officers were conducting a sweep of the mall to ensure safety.
The incident remains under investigation.
