Police investigate reports of ‘man with gun’ at Pembroke Lakes Mall

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after witnesses said they spotted a man with a gun at Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police units were dispatched to the mall located along Pines Boulevard and Flamingo Road, just before 7 p.m., Friday.

Unable to confirm a shooting at present. Witnesses described a "man with a gun". At this point it is believed to be an off duty police officer responding against pedestrian traffic, to the alleged shooting. — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 22, 2018

Multiple witness statements of "shots fired" have been unsubstantiated at this point. Officers are finalizing securing the mall. No injuries regarding this incident. — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 22, 2018

Officials said a witness described a “man with a gun” at the mall.

However, they believe it was an off-duty officer responding against pedestrian traffic.

Authorities initially put out a tweet saying that they were “investigating a shooting” at the mall, but have since backtracked on the report.

Investigating a shooting at Pembroke Lakes Mall. No known injuries. Mall is being secured by police. Requesting everyone to stay away from the area. — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 21, 2018

Police advised the community to avoid the area as they worked to secure the mall.

Officers were conducting a sweep of the mall to ensure safety.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.