NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating reports that someone at a high school in North Miami Beach is in possession of a gun.

Officers responded to Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Sr. High Biscayne Bay Campus, located at 2601 NE 151st St., Thursday morning.

The threat was posted to social media which several students saw.

Parents said they received a call from the principal to alert them of a Code Red in the building.

Parents have begun arriving on campus to pick up their children, but they have not been able to enter the building.

“So they’re Code Red,” said parent Marta Solodko. “My kids texted, my daughter at least texted, that it was a Code Red. They’re under their desks against the walls and it’s dark. The doors are locked. I asked her if she hears anything, she says she doesn’t.”

Police have not reported that they have recovered a weapon.

The credibility of the threat is now being investigated.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.