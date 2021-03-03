Police investigate report of possible human remains found in Virginia Key

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a report of possible human remains in the waters of Virginia Key.

Officers responded to the area near the Virginia Key bridge.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a call just before 3 p.m., Wednesday, where a man said he had discovered some sort of remains under the bridge.

Divers with the Miami-Dade Underwater Recovery Team are now investigating.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.