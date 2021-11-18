MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is currently underway in Margate following a possible shooting.

A heavy police presence has been set up near the Broward County Fair, located near Atlantic Boulevard and State Road 7, early Thursday morning.

7News SkyForce hovered over the scene where several police cruisers could be seen.

A man could also be seen in handcuffs being put in the back of a police cruiser.

It remains unknown how he’s connected to the incident.

Multiple police cruisers are also surrounding an assisted living facility near the 5600 block of Lakeside Drive.

An elderly woman was transported to Broward Health.

Thursday is opening day for the Broward Fair.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

