Police investigate possible shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a possible shooting in Miami.

City of Miami Police officers responded to a call about shots being heard fired in the area of 17th Street and North Bayshore Drive at approximately 2 p.m., Tuesday.

7News cameras captured people detained on the scene near the Opera Tower.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.