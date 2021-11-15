PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a possible road-rage shooting in Miramar.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3500 block of South Pine Island Road, just before 2:30 a.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured a vehicle with several bullet holes.

Davie Police said this may have been a road rage incident.

Crime scene technicians could be seen placing several evidence markers on the ground.

“Right now, we don’t know exactly what was the motive or how the shooting occurred, we just do know that we have multiple vehicles involved in this shooting with multiple people as well,” said Miramar Police Sgt. Oscar Mendoza.

Police said one person was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Two others were in the car but were not hurt.

Several roadways surrounding the scene were closed to traffic but are set to reopen.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

