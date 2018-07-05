Police investigate possible road rage incident on Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have responded to a possible road rage incident in the northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene Thursday afternoon, at Northwest 25th Street on the Palmetto Expressway northbound. Police said they received a call about the incident as it was unfolding.

Police have stopped several vehicles along the roadway.

Three northbound lanes have been shut down on the Palmetto Expressway at Northwest 25th Street.

No arrests have been made.

