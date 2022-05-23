NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The incident happened along Biscayne Boulevard near 115th Street, Monday morning.

The victim’s body could be seen covered with a yellow tarp.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard has been detoured causing traffic delays.

