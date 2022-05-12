MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a possible arson attack after a restaurant caught fire in Miami.

Rescue crews responded to a Popeye’s restaurant located in the 5800 block of Southwest Eighth Street, just after 5 a.m., Thursday.

Police said it was after the fire was put out that they discovered it had also been burglarized.

The front door of the restaurant could be seen with its glass smashed.

It remains unclear if rescue crews or the crook broke the glass.

Miami-Dade Police are now investigating the incident as an arson attack and burglary.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.