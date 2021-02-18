Police investigate possible arson attack on Hollywood church

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an arson attack on a church in Hollywood.

The fire was started at the front door of The Church of Jesus Christ located at 5880 W Park Road, at around 1 a.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured Pastor Justin Severson trying to repair some of the damage which he said he believes was intentional.

Severson said he received a call from police notifying him of the fire. By the time he got to the church, he said, the fire was put out.

“I’ve learned never to judge somebody because you never know their upbringing, how they may have had a terrible upbringing, very difficult,” he said, “and so we don’t know the circumstances, but we know God is forgiving and able to amend any situation. That’s what I recommend — that one would find God and peace in their heart.”

Smoke damage could be seen on the walls and ceiling of the church.

Severson said his church has about 50 members and several of them have visited the scene to help with repairs.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

