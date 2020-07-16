Police investigate possible abduction of woman in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a possible abduction of a woman in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the incident occurred outside of a home along Southwest 99th Avenue and 42nd Street at approximately 6:25 p.m., Monday.

A witness told police they saw a female being forcefully thrown into an older model van.

Surveillance video captured what appeared to be an argument between a man and a woman. In the video, the woman could be heard pleading in Spanish for the man to leave her alone.

The man could be seen pushing the woman into a vehicle, believed to be a Toyota Sienna.

Officials said multiple witnesses claimed they saw the vehicle drive off after seeing what they believed was an abduction.

Police continue to investigate.

