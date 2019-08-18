Police investigate pedestrian hit-and-run in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured in Cutler Bay.

The victim was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene near Southwest 88th Place, Sunday morning.

A woman stopped to help the injured man after she saw him bleeding from the head.

She transported the victim to her house nearby where she and her husband then contacted authorities.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim in unknown condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital South Trauma to receive treatment.

