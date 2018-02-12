Police investigate officer-involved shooting in SWMD

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to the scene at an apartment complex near Southwest 138th Avenue and 270th Street, Monday, at around 2:30 p.m.

#MDPD PIO is currently responding to a police involved shooting located at SW 138 Avenue and SW 270 Street. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/5YZWEoriEK — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 12, 2018

Evidence markers could be seen littering the ground between two apartment buildings.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting or if anyone was injured.

William A. Chapman Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown, which has since been lifted.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.