Police investigate officer-involved crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently investigating a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade involving an officer.

The collision of the police cruiser and another vehicle occurred in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 25th Avenue just after 1 a.m., Monday.

The intersection had been blocked off but has since reopened.

Rescue crews responded to the scene but it is unknown if there were any serious injuries or transports made.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.