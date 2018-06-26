Police investigate new paintball attacks in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a new string of paintball attacks in a Miami neighborhood, Tuesday evening.

Miami Police said a man was found with paint on his hands and a welt on his back, near Northwest 54th Street and Third Avenue.

“I was walking by, they shot and I ran,” said the man. “Why would they shoot me, of all people? What have I done to you?”

There was also a separate paintball attack near 14th Street and Third Avenue, Tuesday night.

A string of paintball assaults have been impacting the City of Miami, with the earliest dating back to last week.

7News was there when a man was walking home in the area of Northwest 71st Street and Second Avenue before he was lit up with orange paint.

Victims have said they weren’t sure if they’d been struck by a real bullet until realizing the paint splatter on their clothing.

Police have not given a description of the person or group responsible. They’ve also not said if the incidents are connected.

If you have any information on who’s behind the string of paintball attacks, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.