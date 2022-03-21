NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigation a drive-by shooting that took place in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area of Northeast Eighth Avenue and 180th Street, at around 1 a.m., Monday.

One woman told 7News she woke up to the sound of loud, intense gunfire.

Three homes and several vehicles were struck by bullets, according to police.

Police and crime scene investigators could be seen placing evidence markers at the scene as they search for clues.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

