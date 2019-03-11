Police investigate multiple car break-ins in Little Haiti neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami police are currently investigating a string of car break-ins in a Little Haiti neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call about four suspicious people in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and 54th Street just before 3 a.m., Monday.

One stolen vehicle was recovered among the break-ins.

According to police, three people are being questioned.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.