Police investigate man shot outside Hialeah motel

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Hialeah that injured a man.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene outside a motel along East Okeechobee Road and Southeast Eighth Court just before 11 a.m., Friday.

Rescue officials said the man was shot in the buttocks.

7News cameras captured several officers outside the motel.

Surveillance video captured a man stumbling and falling over on the sidewalk.

Witnesses said that man seen on the video was the victim who was shot.

Afterward, the man can be seen running to get to the motel before he stumbles over again.

The same thing happens a third time.

He was taken away from the scene in a vehicle, possibly to a hospital.

