Police investigate man seen on surveillance video moving vending machine into elevator

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a brazen burglar seen on surveillance video moving a vending machine into an elevator in Miami.

Miami Police are investigating after a security guard noticed the vending machine was missing from the first floor of the Dominion Tower apartment building in the area of Northwest 14th Street and 10th Avenue, back on May 1.

Surveillance video showed a man pushing the machine into a nearby elevator. When the guard went to investigate, she discovered it had been taken all the way up to the eighth floor.

Our detectives are investigating a burglary of a vending machine that occurred on May 1, 2018 at 1400 NW 10th Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact our Burglary office at 305.603.6030. @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/2vwL029cvY — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 16, 2018

The guard also took notice that the money slot of the machine had been damaged.

Officials said they are looking for a man with a slim build and gray facial hair. They believe he’s approximately in his 50s or 60s. He was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, turquoise shirt and jean shorts with black socks and sandals.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.