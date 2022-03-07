MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after being found shot at an apartment building in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, officers responded to a possible shooting the area of Jefferson Avenue and Eighth Street just before 1 a.m., Monday.

“I woke up this morning, I walk outside and like, what happened?” said one nearby resident. “It’s shocking that anything like this happens and especially that it’s basically my neighbor.”

Responding officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound in one of the units.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not identified the victim or a suspect in the case. One person was detained but their connection to the investigation remains unknown.

7News cameras captured several Miami Beach Police officers still on scene of the two-story building, hours later.

“I’ve seen police here a couple of times this week — I think it’s been this week or last week, and I had asked, ‘What’s going on?'” said one resident who did not want to be identified. “It’s disturbing to know I live basically right in front of a building where a shooting happened.”

Jefferson Avenue from Eighth Street to Ninth Street was closed to traffic as police investigated.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

