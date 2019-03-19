Police investigate lifeguard stand fire in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway into a lifeguard stand that caught fire in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire units were dispatched to the scene along 71st Street and Collins Avenue at around 4 a.m., Tuesday.

7News cameras captured the charred stand with most of the damaged contained to the interior.

Along the same avenue but further south near 16th Street, a man was found badly beaten.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue treated the victim who could be seen with a bandage wrapped around his head.

Police took one person into custody near that scene.

The two overnight incidents come as Miami Beach officials prepare to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the spring break chaos that unfolded over the past week.

