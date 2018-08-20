Police investigate laundry business fire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a Hialeah laundry business went up in flames Monday morning.

7Skyforce flew over Supreme Linen Service, located along West 30th Court and 50th Street.

Upon arrival, crews observed flames shooting out of what appeared to be a fan and black smoke billowing from the business.

“We quickly did an offensive attack inisde,” said Hialeah Fire Department Lt. Carlos Barrientos, “looked like there was heavy machinery that was on fire. It was a Laundromat service.”

Officials said before firefighters began to tackle the blaze, they first made sure to safely evacuate the building.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue, the business was open when one of the machines went up in flames.

7News spoke with one of two men wearing a Supreme Linen Polo-shirt. When asked if he worked there, he simply replied, “I used to,” implying that the place was a total loss. However, the owner of the business said the building only suffered smoke damage.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring businesses.

“We were able to extinguish the fire quickly and did a search. There were injuries on scene,” said Barrientos.

The laundry business is now closed until further notice, as investigators try to determine the exact cause of the fire.

