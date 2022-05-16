LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lauderhill.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Northwest 23rd Street, just after 11 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators say a man climbed through the window of a home and flashed a gun.

Two people were inside at the time. One of them fired back killing the man.

Police say the person who fired the shots is cooperating with police.

