HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that broke out in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Several people may be hurt after shots were fired outside of an apartment complex on Southwest 173rd Terrace and Homestead Avenue, Wednesday.

Police said this happened around 12:40 a.m. when they got a ShotSpotter call.

They found five people injured at the scene.

Those people, three women and two men, were transported to Jackson South Hospital.

Investigators flooded the area and taped off the scene where they laid out evidence markers.

The area has since been cleared after police searched for hours.

Police said they believe the incident was a drive-by shooting.

“Our victims are stable and South District detectives have reason to believe that this was a drive-by shooting based on the information they’ve gathered,” said a detective. “They are looking for a dark-colored sedan.”

Their injuries are unknown but officials said they are stable.

If you have any information, call the Miami-Dade Police Department or you can call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

