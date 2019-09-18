Police investigate home burglary in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a home in Miami was burglarized.

City of Miami Police officers responded to the house, located in the area of Northeast 79th Street and Fourth Avenue, just after 9 p.m., Tuesday.

When officers arrived on scene, one person could be seen running away from the home.

A perimeter was established between 77th Street to 79th Street with a helicopter and K-9 units assisting.

It is unclear an individual was taken into custody.

