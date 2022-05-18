HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Hollywood are investigating a hit-and-run that led to one fatality.

The incident happened near the Hollywood Hardrock Casino and Hotel along US Highway 441 and Sterling Road, Wednesday, just before 6 a.m.

Video footage showed police cruisers blocking off one lane, causing traffic delays in the far right lane.

Officials said a pedestrian was hit by a car on the roadway. The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene.

Police have yet to identify the deceased person, the vehicle, and the driver involved in the incident.

7SkyForce captured the scene above where the body could be seen covered with a tarp.

It has been advised that drivers avoid the area due to delays.

