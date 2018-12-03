Police investigate fatal wrong-way wreck in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway, following a wrong-way wreck in Southwest Miami-Dade that left one person dead.

It all happened at around 5 a.m., Monday, along the westbound lanes of Southwest Eighth Street, near 157th Avenue, just East of Krome Avenue.

Current Scene at Sw 8th Street at Sw 157 Ave. Wrong way driver causes a fatal head on collision. Please plan ahead. Avoid the area & seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/txiMxJoFAw — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) December 3, 2018

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man in a gray pickup truck was driving east along the westbound lanes of Southwest Eighth Street, when he collided head-on with a silver Hyundai.

The driver of the Hyundai, whose identity has not yet been released, did not survive. Meanwhile, officials say the wrong-way driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatning.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where the pickup truck could be seen on its side, and the Hyundai could be seen with its roof torn off.

Detectives suspect the diver of the pickup truck was impaired at the time of the crash. However, that has not yet been confirmed.

Southwest Eighth Street will remain shut down westbound at 157th Avenue until further notice.

